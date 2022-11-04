Missing woman last seen at Winnipeg airport: RCMP
Editorial Producer
Dan Vadeboncoeur
RCMP are looking for the public's help in finding a missing Thompson woman last seen in Winnipeg.
Mounties say that Natasha Tiffany Wood, 35, was reported missing on Nov. 3.
She was last seen on Nov. 2 at 4:30 p.m. in the Winnipeg James Armstrong Richardson International Airport. Police believe she is still in Winnipeg.
Wood is approximately five-foot-five and weighs 250 lbs. She has black hair, which was tied in a bun, and brown eyes. She is believed to be wearing a dark blue hoodie, faded jeans, and was carrying a small black backpack.
The RCMP is concerned for her well-being. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Thompson RCMP at 204-677-6909 or Crime Stoppers.
