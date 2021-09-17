Missing woman last seen in North End: Winnipeg Police

The Winnipeg Police Service is asking for the public’s help to find a 22-year-old woman missing for nearly two weeks.

Jessie McKay was last seen in the North End, in the area of Redwood Avenue and Main Street, on Sept. 5.

She is four-foot-eleven and weighs 160 pounds with a medium build. She has short hair dyed red and brown eyes. McKay was last seen wearing a multi-coloured hoodie, blue jeans and black Nike runners.

Police are concerned for McKay’s safety, and anyone with information on her location can call the Winnipeg Police Service at 204-986-6250.