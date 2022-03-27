Missing woman last seen in Petawawa may be in Ottawa
Staff
CTVNewsOttawa.ca
Ontario Provincial Police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing woman who may be in the Ottawa area.
Sarah Shankland, 36, was last seen Thursday morning in Petawawa.
She’s described as white, 5-foot-4, with blue eyes and strawberry blonde hair in a pixie cut. She was possibly wearing a grey puffy coat.
If you have any information with regards to her whereabouts please contact the Upper Ottawa Valley OPP at 1-888-310-1122.
MISSING: Sarah SHANKLAND, 36 years old. Last seen in the morning of March 24, 2022 in #Petawawa. Could be in #Ottawa area. If you have any information with regards to her whereabouts please contact #UOVOPP at 1-888-310-1122. ^aw @OttawaPolice pic.twitter.com/2ADGP8O8oe— OPPCommunicationsER (@OPP_COMM_ER) March 27, 2022
-
