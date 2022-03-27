iHeartRadio

Missing woman last seen in Petawawa may be in Ottawa

Sarah Shankland, 36, was last seen March 24 in Petawawa, Ont. OPP say she may be in the Ottawa area. (Handout/Ontario Provincial Police)

Ontario Provincial Police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing woman who may be in the Ottawa area.

Sarah Shankland, 36, was last seen Thursday morning in Petawawa.

She’s described as white, 5-foot-4, with blue eyes and strawberry blonde hair in a pixie cut. She was possibly wearing a grey puffy coat.

If you have any information with regards to her whereabouts please contact the Upper Ottawa Valley OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

