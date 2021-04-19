Missing woman last seen in Windsor, police concerned for her safety

Police say they are concerned for a well-being of a missing 74-year-old woman who was last seen in Windsor on Saturday.

Windsor police are searching for Marie Bondy, 74, who was reported missing Monday.

Police say Bondy drives a 2009 Pontiac Montana Van which is modified for wheelchair use and may be headed to Timmins using “back roads.”

The vehicle has Ontario licence plates BNVF 682.

Bondy is described as a white female with short grey/brown hair.

Police are asking residents to call the Windsor Police Service or local law enforcement if found.