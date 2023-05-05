Missing woman with Alzheimer's spotted boarding bus at Toronto Pearson Airport

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing and vulnerable elderly woman who went missing from a North York mall three days ago, and has since been seen boarding a TTC bus at Toronto Pearson Airport.

On Thursday, Toronto police issued a release stating that Mrs. Audrey, 74, was last seen the day prior in the area of Jane Street and Finch Avenue West, near Jane Finch Mall in Toronto.

Audrey lives with Alzheimer’s, police say, and may return to her former home, in the area of Lawrence Avenue West and Black Creek Drive, or her current home, near Airport and Derry roads in Mississauga, Ont.

Security images show Audrey boarded a TTC bus on May 4 at 8:07 a.m. at Toronto Pearson Airport’s Terminal 3, then deboarded at Dixon Road and Islington Avenue in Etobicoke, Ont. at 8:49 am., police said in an update released Friday.

Audrey was last seen wearing a black jacket, a green toque, burgundy leggings, and black boots. She is about five-foot-seven and weighs approximately 120, police say. She has brown eyes.

