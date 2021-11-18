Missing your money? Calgary police seek owner of unclaimed cash

Police are looking for the rightful owner of a "large sum of money" discovered at a Rosscarrock grocery store last month.

The cash was left behind at the pharmacy in the Safeway on 37 Street S.W. on Oct. 2.

It was in an envelope and sitting on the pharmacy counter, police said.

Staff found the money at around 4 p.m. and kept it, hoping the owner would return. No one came back for the cash, so it was turned over to police.

"Our investigators have taken a number of steps to locate the rightful owner of the money, however, we have not yet been able to identify them," a Thursday news release said.

"It is not believed that the original loss was ever reported to police."

Police are asking the owner of the cash, or anyone who knows whose it is, to call the Calgary Police Service (CPS) non-emergency line at 403-266-1234.

"A detailed description of what was lost will be required," CPS said.