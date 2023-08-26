Mission closes municipal forest due to 'extreme' wildfire risk

The City of Mission has closed off access to its municipal forest, citing "extreme wildfire risk."

The closure, which went into effect on Thursday, includes the Stave West Forest and Recreation Area, Hunter Road, Red and Bear mountains and the BC Hydro boat launch.

Vehicles travelling to designated and reserved campsites are still allowed in the area.

The city warns that those who do not obey the closure, or the ongoing fire ban, could be fined.

Mission Mayor Paul Horn said that a wildfire in the area would have a long-lasting effect on the city, as the forest supplies drinking water and electricity to many local homes.

“Here in Mission, our forest constitutes literally half of our community and countless people would be displaced or adversely affected by a wildfire,” he said in an update on the city’s website.

There is no anticipated date for the forest to reopen, just when “fire risk reduces,” according to the city.

Horn said the decision to close the Florence Lake Forest Service Road—the most travelled forestry road in the province—was not made lightly.

“With our provincial resources stretched to their limits and water in diminishing supply, it makes sense for our community to take the unusual measure of closing access to the Florence Lake FSR,” he said. “Our staff will work closely with the province in monitoring conditions and updating the closure. We will open the road as soon as it is safe to do so.”

The wildfire currently burning closest to Mission is the Davis Lake blaze, about 18 kilometres north of the city.

The fire was previously classified as “of note,” meaning it was highly visible or posed a threat to public safety, but is now under control at 215 hectares in size, according to BC Wildfire Service.

The city urges residents to report wildfires or “irresponsible behaviour that could start a wildfire” by calling 1-800-663-5555.