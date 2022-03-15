Mission Complete: Ont. woman rescues nearly two dozen Ukrainian refugees

Mission accomplished for Susanne von Törne.

"Hello, we are on our way back from Przemyśl."

Tuesday morning, von Törne and Franzi Peljak, a young German woman, arrived at the Polish border to meet with Ukrainians and bring them to safety in Germany.

"Bus is full of people. We picked up seven more people," she said via video chat.

von Törne, a German native and humanitarian surgeon who resides with her husband in Flesherton, Ont., has made it her mission to help Ukrainian refugees leave their homeland amid the Russian invasion.

The two women met a couple forced to leave their home and start over, Victor, an engineer, and his wife Margarita, a gynecologist.

"Everybody seems to be fine. When we came to Przemyśl, it was quite shocking how many refugees are there," said von Törne.

The duo also picked up three teens, who were told by their mother to run because their home was no longer safe. They now have a 14-hour drive to Germany and a family waiting to offer shelter.

von Törne and her team have rescued 21 people from refugee camps and made the dangerous trip to Germany.

"We drive until it's dark," von Törne said on Monday.

The women travel during the day because they say that at night "you can hear the bombs, you can see the fire, but during the daytime it's quiet."

They have also dropped off two busloads of supplies and food to makeshift shelters at the Polish border for the thousands of people hoping to leave Ukraine each day.

The Flesherton woman plans to return to Ontario in the coming days to prepare her home for a young Ukrainian family of six rescued last week to stay.

The family is currently awaiting approval to come to Canada.

