'Mission impossible stuff': Firefighting camp aims to attract more Indigenous people to EFRS

A new initiative by Edmonton Fire Rescue Services is trying to increase Indigenous recruitment.

The first Miyowatisiwin Camp Inspire took place over the weekend, inviting participants to explore a career in firefighting.

The program is based on Camp Inspire, which is aimed at attracting women and gender-diverse people to EFRS.

"It was to help build application and bring awareness to the fact of inequity within the fire department," said Chris Turner, EFRS recruitment and outreach liaison. "This one is different now three years in, it's for the Indigenous population."

The camp was open to 20 participants of any gender who self-identify as Indigenous.

They spent three days training at the Poundmaker Firefighter Training Centre in West Edmonton, learning about gear, techniques and safety.

Sunday was the final day and participants put everything they learned together for a simulated fire attack and search and rescue.

Grayson Lawrence most enjoyed exercises where the team broke down doors and drywall to gain access.

"It was like some mission impossible stuff," Lawrence said.

Hoping to join EFRS someday, he said it was good to see what goes into being a firefighter.

"There's so much that goes on in this job, whether that's the mental, the physical, [the] commitment," he added. "And it's not just about doing the job right, it's about caring about what you do at the same time."

Turner said the camp is designed to show Indigenous people that they can have a career in EFRS.

"It actually is an inclusive service that everyone can do, [we're] trying to break down those barriers of, 'Maybe that's not for me. Maybe I couldn't do that.'

"Well, here's an introduction of all the things that we [do], and maybe they can see that it is possible."