Mission RCMP asks public to keep distance from unfolding incident, IHIT deployed
An investigation is unfolding in a residential neighbourhood in Mission, B.C., and local Mounties are asking people to stay clear of the scene.
Mounties took to Twitter Wednesday morning to advise residents of a heavy police presence in the 33000 block of 4th Avenue.
“Police are asking citizens in the area to keep their distance to allow investigators to process the scene,” Mission RCMP wrote online. “At this time, there is no information to suggest a further threat to the public.”
CTV News has learned the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has been deployed to the scene, suggesting at least one death is linked to the incident.
The police response is near the office of Mission Public Schools, a salon, and the non-profit Fraser House Society.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
