After a mostly mild December, the slopes are finally open at Mission Ridge Winter Park.

It's a welcome sight for staff, after both the pandemic and weather pushed back the park's opening.

"We did not want to disappoint anyone this season and were so absolutely thrilled that we can open. We're blessed for sure,” said Anders Svenson, the Business Manager at Mission Ridge.

With the grand opening comes some new guidelines that visitors must follow if they want to be allowed on the runs.

"There's a ton of them and that's the reality, please visit the website. The first thing you're going to see is a pop-up with the COVID-19 update,” Svenson said. “This will work when everyone reads it. There’s a variety of things. More line control, face coverings are required on the premises.”

While the facility doesn't have to limit the number of people allowed on the property, physical distancing is enforced for lines and indoor sites.

"That’s where we've got the staff in the appropriate spots to make sure everyone is following the rules or at least informed about the rules," Svenson said. "I think for the most part its going pretty well."

Before the new measures were put in place staff were also worrying about if a season would even be possible with mild conditions.

“We did gamble, we put a lot on the line to make snow to make sure that we were able to open if we got the green light and fortunately we did because we wouldn't be here if we hadn't done that,” Svenson said.

For those who simply want to hit the slopes, the new guidelines don't seem to put a damper on the fun.

“One of the best thing is getting to see my friends and ski with them. We have to social distance of course, but at least I get to see them and get to talk to them,” said Charlie, a 10-year-old skier. “I hope you guys can at least try to wear some masks, because that will definitely help keep our season safe.”

Mission Ridge is hoping to see cooler temperatures as the season progresses so they can open more runs.