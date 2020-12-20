A wintertime staple for many in southern Saskatchewan will be opening its tube park on Monday and the full resort on Dec. 26 with COVID-19 precautions in place.

Mission Ridge Winter Park in the Qu'Appelle Valley previously said on Dec. 11 it could not determine an opening day due to provincial pandemic restrictions, but on Saturday the Park said a change in guidelines allowed them to set a date.

Precautions include mandatory face coverings and the resort recommends all tubers, skiiers and snowboarders bring one or two. Other steps include asking guests to arrive dressed properly to ski and snowboard to minimize the use of indoor facilities, no storage of personal belongings in the daylodge and more.

Mission Ridge is also urging guests to "be the reason we have a season" by knowing and following the precautions in place.

