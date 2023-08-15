Mississauga camp counsellor accused of filming 6-year-old in washroom faces additional charges; police say 22 child victims identified

A Mississauga camp counsellor accused of filming a six-year-old in a washroom is facing more than two dozen additional charges as police have identified more child victims.

Peel Regional Police provided an update Tuesday on its investigation into the alleged offences committed by 26-year-old Alexander Clarke.

He was arrested earlier this month after allegedly filming a naked six-year-old child in a washroom facility at MC Day Camp, where he volunteered as a camp counsellor.

Clarke was charged with voyeurism, possession of child pornography, making child pornography and making available child pornography.

Police said the suspect had been working at the camp since 2018. They added that he was in the process of becoming a police officer. The Canada Border Service Agency (CBSA) also confirmed that he’s an employee of theirs.

In Tuesday’s update, police said 27 more charges were laid against Clarke, including 11 counts of making child pornography, seven counts of sexual assault and seven counts of sexual interference.

Police added 22 child victims have been identified so far – all enrolled at the camp between Aug. 2022 and Aug. 2023.

“The victims’ families have been notified by police,” Const. Donna Carlson said in a video detailing the investigation. “Investigators believe there could be more victims.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 905-453-3311 ext. 3490 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).