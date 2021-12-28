Mississauga cancels New Year's Eve fireworks in light of Omicron spread
Mississauga city officials are cancelling their New Year's Eve fireworks amid concerns about a spike in COVID-19 cases driven by the highly transmissible Omicron variant.
The city's commissioner of community services says the decision to cancel the end-of-year celebrations was difficult but necessary to keep residents safe.
Jodi Robillos says Mississauga made plans to hold in-person New Year's Eve events when the spread of COVID-19 was under control.
She says the rising COVID-19 case counts mean it's not the right time to host events that can attract large crowds.
The city will still allow the skating rink and food trucks in its celebration square until 11 p.m.
Residents will be encouraged to leave the square after 11 p.m. to celebrate at home.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 28, 2021.
