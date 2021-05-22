Mississauga crash sends man to hospital in critical condition
One person is in critical condition after a motorcycle crash in Mississauga Saturday evening.
Peel police say a single-motorcycle collision occurred in a parking lot in the Tomken Road and Meyerside Drive area, south of Courtneypark Drive East, just before 6:30 p.m.
A motorcycle rider suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to a trauma centre, police say.
The cause of the crash is unknown.
