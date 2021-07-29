Mississauga driver accused of 'excessive speeds' in Wasaga Beach

Provincial police patrolling a road in Wasaga Beach known for excessive speeders say officers clocked one man driving double the speed limit.

According to Huronia West OPP, police set up extra patrols along Sunnidale Road following a series of complaints about drivers racing through the area.

A 29-year-old Mississauga man accused of driving 100 km/h along the 50 km/h road is charged with racing a motor vehicle.

His licence was seized and suspended immediately for seven days. Police also had the vehicle towed to the impound lot for two weeks.