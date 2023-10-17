Mississauga family fears for safety of mother amid bombing in Gaza

A Mississauga doctor is growing increasingly concerned for the safety of her 83-year-old mother amid the bombing in Gaza.

Dr. Nihad Abu Setteh’s mother, Naziha Albattah, visited Gaza three years ago and had trouble leaving because she was denied a permit to travel through Israel and the journey to Egypt through the desert would have been hazardous at her age.

But now the danger is mounting for the frail 83-year-old, who needs medication and can’t get it.

In an interview with CTV News Toronto on Tuesday, Setteh expressed concern for her mother’s safety due to the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.

She said that her mother, a Canadian citizen, has already fled from a property in northern Gaza that had been damaged in an attack and has joined other family members at a property in the southern Gaza city of Khan Yunis.

“The attack is continuous, day and night,” Setteh said. “They are not safe. I don’t know if at any minute they are alive or have been killed.”

Setteh, who has been a family doctor in Mississauga for almost 20 years, shared pictures that showed the home her family was staying in covered in debris.

Her concern for her mother’s safety come amid a mounting death toll in Gaza.

Some 2,778 people have been killed and 9,700 wounded in Gaza, according to its health ministry.

The air strikes are in retaliation for an attack by Hamas on Oct. 7 which killed some 1,400 Israelis, many civilians, while fighters kidnapped some 200 people as hostages.

Hamas is designated as a terrorist organization by the Canadian government.

“I urge the government to immediately act,” said Setteh. “For humanitarian reasons. It’s not who is with who. It’s innocent people being killed and under attack.”

Setteh’s family is just one of a number of GTA families with relatives directly impacted by the situation in Gaza. The niece of a Toronto-trained digital marketing specialist, Moe Nasser, also died in one strike in Gaza, his family has said.

The family is also worried about the fate of Nasser’s nephew, three-year-old Basil, whose father is a Canadian citizen but does not have a Canadian passport.

Even if he could get to the border, they are closed, so accessing the flights the Canadian government is offering from Tel Aviv’s airport is impossible, his family said.

Meanwhile, another Canadian citizen in Gaza, Khloud Fayyad, told CTV News she had four cousins die in an air strike. She said she had attempted to leave through the southern border on Monday but was turned back.

“We are in a bad situation. Very, very bad,” Fayyad said. “I’m very scared because there are weapons all around us. They are killing hundreds of people. What can I do?”

Setteh said she does not support attacks on civilians and said that unless something changes to create a ceasefire or to allow aid, many more people will die, including Canadians.

“At every time, there are civilians. There are innocent people that will be paying the price,” she said.