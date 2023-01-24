Mississauga high school hold and secure lifted, male youth in custody

A Mississauga high school was under hold and secure after a male was seen inside carrying a knife on Tuesday afternoon.

A few minutes before 1:45 p.m., Peel Regional Police said Lorne Park Secondary School had placed itself under lockdown after seeing an unidentified male with a knife.

Officers arrested the suspect, and the school lifted its lockdown. The school was under hold and secure for police to carry out their investigation.

At 3:15 p.m., police said the hold and secure had been lifted, and a male youth is in custody.

Police say the school board will send a statement out to parents.

UPDATE (WEAPONS CALL)

- Hold and secure has been lifted

- Male youth is in custody

- #PRP located & seized a knife

- Thank you for your patience as our investigation unfolded