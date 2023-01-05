Innisfil senior thwarts Mississauga man's alleged attempt to scam her of thousands
Police in Innisfil made a quick arrest of a Mississauga man accused of targeting a senior in a Grandparent scam.
South Simcoe police say an 85-year-old woman received calls from an unknown man on Wednesday afternoon claiming her niece was in jail and needed money to be released.
"The man told the senior someone would be at her home in an hour to pick up the cash, which was several thousand dollars," the police report states.
Police say the senior was alone and feared for her safety, so she called her sister, who notified officers.
"Officers attended the scene and arrested a suspect," the release notes.
Police say a 20-year-old man is charged with fraud over $5,000.
He was released from custody with a future court date.
South Simcoe police urge residents to talk with seniors about these scams.
They say to never act on an urgent, unanticipated request for money and to be "extremely cautious" when pressured to comply immediately.
Police recommend hanging up a call like this and contacting a family member to verify the story or call the police for help.
