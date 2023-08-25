Mississauga man behind Canadian self-harm websites linked to 88 deaths in the U.K.

The National Crime Agency in the U.K. has linked 88 deaths to Mississauga man Kenneth Law, who has been accused of selling poison and other tools for the express purpose of suicide.

In a statement to CP24, representatives from the NCA said 232 individuals have been identified as having purchased products from Canadian websites “to assist with suicide.” Of those 232 individuals, 88 have died.

While Law has been awaiting trial in custody since May of this year, the ongoing investigation into his businesses will not include any cases outside Canadian police jurisdiction, per the NCA.

“Our deepest sympathies are with the loved ones of those who have died. They are being supported by specially trained officers from police forces,” NCA deputy director Craig Turner said in a statement.

“In consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service, the NCA has taken the decision to conduct an investigation into potential criminal offences committed in the UK. This operation is underway.”

An April investigation by the Times of London first shoved Law into the international spotlight, leading to his eventual arrest by Peel police. The Times investigation caught Law on tape advising how to use his products, as well as assuring the reporter that “many, many people” had died taking sodium nitrite. Law later confirmed those details in-person when the Times spoke with him outside a post office in Mississauga.

Law was arrested by Peel police on May 2 and charged with two counts of counselling or aiding suicide.

It’s possible more charges could follow from additional police jurisdictions – a Dutch man by the name of “Alex S.” was sentenced to three-and-a-half years in prison last week for similar charges in the Netherlands.

Over 40 countries and 11 Ontario police forces are now involved in the investigation against Law, who is scheduled to appear in court for a bail hearing Friday afternoon.

With files from The Associated Press