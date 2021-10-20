Mississauga man charged after 18-year-old trafficked into sex trade: police

Peel Regional Police (PRP) have charged a man after they say he trafficked an 18-year-old within sex trade during a two-year period.

In Sept., Peel police said officers commenced an investigation into allegations that an 18-year-old victim was being trafficked within the sex trade.

According to police, the suspect trafficked the victim, exercised control over aspects of their life and profited financially from the acts between Aug. 2017 and Mar. 2019.

On Oct. 18, PRP charged 59-year-old Ross Henderson from Mississauga with one count of trafficking in persons, one count of material benefit from sexual services, one count of exercising control, one count of sexual assault and one count of assault.

Henderson was held for a bail hearing and appeared before court on Oct 19.

Investigators believe there may be additional victims and are urging anyone with information to contact them at 905-453-2121, extension 3555.