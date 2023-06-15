Mississauga man identified as victim of deadly North York shooting: Toronto police

A Mississauga man has been identified as the victim of a fatal shooting in North York earlier this week, Toronto police say.

In a news release issued Thursday, police confirmed that 43-year-old Tung Duc Do was fatally shot while driving near Steeles Avenue West and Islington Avenue on Monday morning.

Officers were called to the area at around 11:30 a.m. for a report of gunshots and found Do inside a white van that had drifted onto the sidewalk. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police previously noted that 11 shell casings were found near Fenmar Drive, but it’s not clear exactly where the gunfire first erupted.

Investigators have not released any information on possible suspects.

Toronto police are asking anyone who was driving in the area at the time of the shooting and has dashcam footage to come forward.

Information can be provided to investigators by calling police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 (TIPS).