Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie tests positive for COVID-19

Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie is currently self-isolating at home after testing positive for COVID-19.

“I have unfortunately tested positive for COVID-19. I am following all public health guidelines and will continue to isolate at home. I remain in good spirits and thankfully at this time, my symptoms are mild,” she said in a statement on Friday afternoon.

Crombie, who has received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, says her symptoms are mild.

According to Crombie’s Twitter account, she attended two gatherings this week but it is not confirmed where she contracted the virus.

On Thursday, Crombie attended an event hosted by the The Open Window Hub and handed out holiday meals to those in need at Mississauga’s City Hall.

Crombie also spoke at a COVID-19 press briefing at City Hall, alongside Peel’s Medical Officer of Health Dr. Lawrence Loh, On Wednesday.

Crombie is urging all residents to stay vigilant as cases are rapidly rising across the province.

“Getting vaccinated, masking, staying home and testing if you are unwell remain the best way to help keep our families, friends and neighbours safe and healthy this holiday season.” she wrote.

On Friday, Ontario logged 9,571 new cases, a record high throughout the whole pandemic.

I've unfortunately tested positive for #COVID19. I'm isolating at home and continue to follow public health guidelines. My symptoms are thankfully mild, which is a reminder of the importance of getting vaccinated, if you haven't been yet. Stay safe and stay healthy #Mississauga. pic.twitter.com/Uvyzzd3Iwa