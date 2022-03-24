Mississauga mayor praises 19-year-old who took down hatchet-wielding mosque attacker

Mississauga’s mayor praised the heroic actions of a 19-year-old worshipper who took down a hatchet-wielding attacker at a local mosque over the weekend.

“I'm incredibly thankful for the courage of the worshipers,” Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie said on Thursday.

“One is the youngest, 19 years old, who quickly sprung into action to take down the attacker and ensure that this didn't become a much bigger tragedy.”

On Saturday during an early-morning prayer, a man wielding an axe and bear spray allegedly attacked congregants at Dar Al-Tawheed Islamic Centre, in the area of McAdam Road and Matheson Boulevard.

Following the believed to be hate-motivated events, Peel police said members of the mosque subdued the man until officers arrived. While a few men in one row were sprayed, others standing in a seperate row reacted quickly to subdue the man.

“There was one young congregant who immediately noticed the axe in (the man's) hand and immediately knocked it off to the ground. And then that's when everybody kind of jumped on him to wrestle him to the ground,” Noorani Sairally, a volunteer at the mosque who witnessed the incident, told the Canadian Press.

“I want all members of this mosque and Mississauga’s Muslim community to know that I stand in solidarity with you and join you in strongly condemning this brazen and unprovoked attack,” Crombie said.

With Ramadan just weeks away, Crombie said the mosque is exploring ways to keep their congregation safe and add layers of protection, such as locking their doors once prayers begin.

“This deeply saddens me as residents should never feel scared, shaken or unsafe at places of worship,” Crombie said.

Meanwhile, members of the mosque are raising money to repair the damage left behind in the aftermath of the alleged attack.

A fundraiser launched on Tuesday has already raised $3,000, Ibrahim Hindy, imam at the Dar Al-Tawheed Islamic Centre, told the Canadian Press.

That money will go towards replacing carpets and the ventilation system -- both of which were damaged during the incident, Hindy said.

Funds have also been earmarked for mental health supports for congregants and increased security measures ahead of Ramadan.

The suspect, identified by police as Mohammad Moiz Omar from Mississauga, has been charged with assault with a weapon, administering a noxious substance with intent to endanger life or cause bodily harm, possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose, uttering threats, carrying a concealed weapon and mischief to religious property.

The charges have not been proven in court.

With files from the Canadian Press