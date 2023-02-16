Mississauga, Ont. couple out for a walk robbed, assaulted by man wielding golf club: police

Peel police are asking for help finding a suspect after a married couple was robbed and assaulted while out for a walk in Mississauga last week.

The incident happened on a pathway between Indian Road and Birchview Drive on the evening of Feb. 11.

Police said the couple was walking when the suspect emerged from the bushes brandishing a golf club.

The suspect allegedly stole the couple’s personal items and assaulted one of them, resulting in minor injuries.

On Thursday, police released a description of the suspect. He is believed to be a white man in his early 20s, six-foot-tall with a medium build.

He was last seen wearing a puffy black jacket with a hood, black toque and pants.

Police said officers are canvassing the area for witnesses and video surveillance that may have captured images of the suspect.

They are asking anyone with information to investigators at 905-453-2121 ext. 1133 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.peelcrimestoppers.ca.