Mississauga receives nearly 100 fireworks complaints days after announcing fine increase

The City of Mississauga received nearly 100 fireworks complaints just days after it announced it would be increasing its fines for illegally setting off fireworks in December.

In an emailed statement Monday, the city said it received 97 service requests related to fireworks across Mississauga, which includes calls to 311, by-law enforcement, corporate security and emergency services.

“Corporate Security imposed five charges under the Parks By-Law at Century City Park, Kariya Park, Neebin Park, J.C. Saddington Park, J.J. Plaus Park,” the statement reads.

In Mississauga, fireworks can be set off on Canada Day, Victoria Day, Lunar New Year and Diwali – but only on private property and until midnight.

CTV News Toronto reviewed more than a dozen of videos of crowds of people setting off fireworks for Diwali in the parking lot of Westwood Square Mall, both in the air and on the ground, with some people appearing to throwing items at others. Used fireworks, debris, and even a charcoaled garbage bin could be seen, with residents complaining about driving over litter to get to the grocery store.

The city said no charges have been laid related to the plaza's festivities "at this time."

MPP for Mississauga-Malton, Deepak Anand, addressed the fireworks at Westwood Square online, calling it "disgusting." Anand, in a tweet posted to X, said he has spoken to Peel Regional Police Chief Nishan Duraiappah for an immediate community safety meeting.

The city announced during a recent council meeting that it will soon be boosting the fines for illegally setting off fireworks, with the maximum fine skyrocketing to $100,000 for individuals who are convicted of improperly setting off fireworks on public property or property that’s not their own. The fines before were $5,000.

One councillor abstained from voting due to the timing as it was brought forward before Diwali.

“I think timing matters and its unfortunate that this council doesn’t recognize that, but that would be the only reason that I would be voting against it,” Councillor Dipika Damerla said.

Councillor Matt Mahoney said the motion is not intended to target those celebrating Diwali, as the change is scheduled to go into effect after the holiday on Dec. 1.

“I think that we do need more teeth and more strength in our bylaws to be able to fine individuals who are essentially breaking our bylaws and creating havoc and creating problems,” Mahoney said during the Oct. 25 city council meeting.

With files from Janice Golding and Katherine DeClerq