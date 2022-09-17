Mississauga transit employee dead after workplace accident: mayor
A MiWay maintenance employee died on the job in Mississauga Saturday morning, according to city officials.
The City of Mississauga tweeted that the staff member, who works for the city’s transit system, died earlier this morning at the Central Parkway Maintenance Garage.
Mayor Bonnie Crombie tweeted that the employee died as a result of a workplace accident.
“Sending my deepest condolences to their family, friends and @ATU1572LOCAL colleagues,” Crombie wrote in the tweet.
Further details about the incident have not yet been released.
The city says flags will remain at half-mast in their honour.
