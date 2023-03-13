Mississauga woman arrested after allegedly robbing male victims she met online at knifepoint
An 18-year-old Mississauga woman has been arrested after multiple male victims were allegedly robbed at knifepoint by a suspect they met on a dating site.
Peel police say the female suspect interacted with two victims online and arranged to meet them in person in the Malton area.
At the meetings, she allegedly produced a knife and used it to rob the victims of their money.
Investigators say they believe there may be additional victims.
Jasmine Oung was arrested on Friday and charged with two counts of robbery. She was held pending a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice.
Investigators are asking anyone who recognises Oung or has any information about this case to contact the 12 Division Criminal Investigation Bureau at (905) 453-3311 ext 1233, or Peel Crime Stoppers anonymously.
