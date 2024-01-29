Mississauga woman charged in alleged $500,000 medical supply scam
Police arrested a Mississauga woman who allegedly ran a medical supply scam for over six years, scamming victims of more than $500,000.
Peel Regional Police said the scam lasted from November 2015 to 2021, where the accused allegedly over-charged patients and their insurance providers for medical supply items.
The victims would receive off-the-shelf items instead of the custom-fitted items they ordered, police said.
Police said the accused ran several businesses out of her home during that period of time, including Nobel Wellness Inc., 403 Health Care Inc. and Soul Health Care.
On Friday, Jan. 26, police charged Fazileh Aqeel, 58, with fraud over $5,000. The charge has not been tested in court.
Investigators believe there may be more victims.
Police ask anyone who recognizes the company names or similar fraud crimes – or have information about the fraud – to call the Fraud Bureau at 905-453-2121, ext. 3335. Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit peelcrimestoppers.ca.
