In a bizarre case of mistaken identity, Halifax police blamed unnamed "partner" agencies Tuesday for providing erroneous information that led to the arrest of a local doctor who was wrongly accused of possessing child pornography. Going Alcohol-free for February to help save lives The Canadian Cancer Society (CCS) has launched their “Dry-Feb” campaign to raise awareness and funds to combat cancer. Man furious with Air Canada after airline loses his cat during layover in Toronto A Winnipeg man is furious with Air Canada after the airline lost his three-year-old cat during a layover in Toronto. 'Interactive burger joint': New Edmonton pop-up offering Nintendo-themed burgers A new pop-up burger joint with a Nintendo-themed gimmick seems to be taking off in Edmonton.