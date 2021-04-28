Mistrial declared in murder trial of Vancouver Island man

The former president of a motorcycle club in Campbell River has been granted a mistrial after being accused of the murder of a Vancouver Island man in 2016.

The defense attorney for Richard Ernest Alexander, 65 – the former president of the Devils Army motorcycle club in Campbell River – says the mistrial was applied for and granted Wednesday.

The reasons for the mistrial are protected by a publication ban, according to the attorney, Richard Neary.

"As a result of the way things developed today, he is relieved," Neary told CTV News.

Crown lawyers have indicated that they plan to proceed with a new trial, after they review their case to make sure it meets charge approval, according to Neary.

Alexander now remains out on bail.

The 65-year-old was accused of killing 30-year-old John Dillon Brown in a shooting at the Devils Army clubhouse in March 2016.

He was arrested in 2018 and his trial began earlier this month.