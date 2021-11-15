Mix of factors led to catastrophic flooding in B.C., meteorologist says

A mix of record rainfall, melting snow and boosted freezing levels has led to catastrophic flooding in the British Columbia interior, according to an Environment Canada meteorologist.

Severe rainfall over the weekend and into Monday has forced several highways and streets to close, schools have been closed for the day and the entire city of Merritt, B.C., had to be evacuated due to the floodwaters.

“November is the wettest time of year here in the south coast, but this atmospheric river that’s come up has brought up moisture all the way from Hawaii,” Bobby Sekhon, meteorologist with Environment Canada, told CTV News Channel from Surrey, B.C.

As of Monday evening, much of B.C.’s interior is still under either a rainfall, snowfall or wind advisory. Meanwhile, both Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair say Ottawa will provide assistance to the people affected by the storm.

Sekhon added that the rainfall -- more than double with single-day record in some areas -- boosted the freezing levels in B.C.’s lower mainland.

“That’s really created a bad combination of some snow melt, plus some heavy rainfall to cause some of these impacts,” he said.

Sekhon said the rainfall is likely to end in some time overnight or Tuesday morning, but some parts of the province may still experience significant snowfall.

“We’re going to get into a drier, cooler pattern, but in the near, we still have a bit of this precipitation to deal with and strong winds this afternoon,” he said.

Once the rainfall wears off and cooler temperatures sweep the area, Sekhon said it’s important for British Columbians be careful of frost or black ice when out and about.

“We’re going to have to watch over the next couple of days to stay safe out there,” he said.