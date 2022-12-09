Mix of precipitation in store for the weekend

A mix of rain and snow is in store over the weekend as Windsor-Essex first deals with rain showers on Friday.

Temperatures are back slightly above the 2.9 C average for this time of year in the region.

Friday: Cloudy. 40 per cent chance of showers late this afternoon. High plus 5. Wind chill minus 7 this morning

Friday Night: Mainly cloudy. 40 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries early this evening then 40 per cent chance of flurries this evening. Clearing overnight. Low zero.

Saturday: Increasing cloudiness in the morning. High plus 5.

Sunday: Rain showers or flurries. High plus 5.

Monday: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries. High plus 4.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High plus 4.

Wednesday: Rain. Windy. High 7.