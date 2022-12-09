Mix of precipitation in store for the weekend
A mix of rain and snow is in store over the weekend as Windsor-Essex first deals with rain showers on Friday.
Temperatures are back slightly above the 2.9 C average for this time of year in the region.
Friday: Cloudy. 40 per cent chance of showers late this afternoon. High plus 5. Wind chill minus 7 this morning
Friday Night: Mainly cloudy. 40 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries early this evening then 40 per cent chance of flurries this evening. Clearing overnight. Low zero.
Saturday: Increasing cloudiness in the morning. High plus 5.
Sunday: Rain showers or flurries. High plus 5.
Monday: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries. High plus 4.
Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High plus 4.
Wednesday: Rain. Windy. High 7.
