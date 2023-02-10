Mix of snow and freezing rain causes closures, messy road conditions throughout Maritimes Friday

A Texas low brought a mix of snow, ice pellets and freezing rain to the Maritimes overnight Thursday and into Friday morning.

All schools were closed in New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island due to weather and road conditions. All school boards in Nova Scotia were affected by closures, cancellations and busing changes, with the exception of schools in the Halifax area.

Snowfall warnings and special weather statements remain in effect in parts of New Brunswick.

In northern New Brunswick, the snow was expected to pickup during the afternoon hours, before turning to scattered flurries Friday evening.

In other areas of New Brunswick, the snow was forecast to change to freezing drizzle, before becoming scattered flurries in the evening hours.

“With the freezing rain, if a road isn’t particularly well travelled, it can certainly become quite slippery, quite quickly," said Geoffrey Downey, a spokesperson for EMO.

"Main arteries are usually in fairly good condition, but sidewalks for example can be very treacherous as for the side streets.”

Canada Post suspended services in several areas of New Brunswick Friday due to weather conditions.

A freezing drizzle advisory is in effect for all of P.E.I. It is expected to change to flurries Friday evening.

Most of the Maritimes will be down to either a chance of flurries or showers by Friday evening.

CTV Atlantic meteorologist Kalin Mitchell says the exception will be in northern areas of New Brunswick, which will still see some accumulating snow, though it will be getting lighter.

A Les Suêtes wind warning for Inverness County - Mabou and north is the only warning in effect in Nova Scotia. Southeast winds could gust to 110 km/h by noon Friday into the early evening.

TRAVEL

Saint John Transit buses in Saint John, N.B., were running Friday, although the bus service was advising users to expect detours and delays due to road conditions.

Poor driving conditions were reported early Friday morning on Trans-Canada Highway Route 2 between Fredericton and Moncton, N.B.

Due to weather conditions. TRAVEL NOT RECOMMENDED by MRDC on the TCH (Trans-Canada Highway) Route 2 between KM 257 Fredericton and KM 452 Moncton. Driving conditions are extremely poor.

Marine Atlantic made changes to its Friday schedule due to the weather conditions.

The North Sydney, N.S., to Port aux Basques, N.L., crossing at 11:45 a.m. was scheduled to depart at 11:15 p.m. and the Port aux Basques to North Sydney 11:45 p.m. crossing is now scheduled to depart at 11:30 p.m.