Mix of snow and rain in the forecast for Monday
Environment Canada says the Monday morning commute could be a messy one.
The agency issued a special weather statement Sunday for a large part of southwestern Ontario including Waterloo Region, Guelph, Mount Forest, Wellington County, Stratford, Listowel, Wingham, Goderich, Brantford, Caledonia and Woodstock.
Snow is expected to fall for few hours starting early Monday morning, which could then switch over to ice pellets or freezing rain.
Environment Canada says that precipitation will then transition into drizzle by the afternoon as the temperature hovers around the zero mark.
The agency is predicting the total snowfall will be around 5 cm. They also say the roads could be icy in areas where there is freezing rain or drizzle.
They're urging drivers to be careful during the morning commute.
-
RCMP investigate shooting in North Preston, N.S.Police are investigating after a shooting Sunday morning in North Preston, N.S.
-
Prescott, Ont. woman killed in head-on crash on Christmas EveA driver is facing impaired driving charges following a fatal Christmas Eve collision in Grenville County, south of Ottawa.
-
-
NICU crocheters come together to create holiday outfits for newborn AlbertansNICU Crocheters is a Facebook group with more than 400 members, including current and retired nurses, who make the outfits for eight hospitals across Alberta.
-
COVID-19 vaccine drive-thru clinic open on Boxing Day in Kingston, Ont.The Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington Public Health unit is hosting a drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination clinic at St. Lawrence College on Sunday.
-
Nova Scotia reports 1,147 new COVID-19 cases over Christmas, Boxing DayNova Scotia reported a total of 1,147 new cases of COVID-19 between Dec. 25 and 26.
-
Alpha variant evolved to suppress the immune system and Omicron shares a similar mutation: studyNew research investigating how the very first variant of concern for the novel coronavirus developed has found that the Alpha variant evolved mutations that suppressed specific aspects of the immune system, similar to mutations seen in newer variants such as Omicron.
-
B.C. pushes for black market cannabis to go legal, faces criticism from craft growersThe British Columbia government has convinced many illegal cannabis growers to begin selling legally in an effort to squeeze out illicit marijuana from the marketplace, but the efforts have faced criticism from the craft growing industry.
-
Ontario reports 9,826 new cases of COVID-19Health officials in Ontario are reporting 9,826 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday.