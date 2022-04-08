Mix of snow and rain on Friday in Ottawa
Snow has returned to the capital, and it will be a messy mix of weather on Friday.
Environment Canada’s forecast calls for snow and rain this morning – expect 2 cm of snow to fall in the capital.
There will be a 60 per cent chance of showers this afternoon and temperatures will climb to 8 C.
Tonight will be party cloudy with a chance of showers and temperatures will drop to 0 C overnight.
Saturday morning will be cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers. There’s a 70 per cent chance of showers in the forecast for tomorrow afternoon and also a risk of a thunderstorm. Saturday’s high will be 10 C.
Expect more rain showers or flurries tomorrow evening and temperatures will fall to 0 C overnight.
On Sunday – a mix of sun and cloud with a 40 per cent chance of rain or flurries, and a high of 8 C.
-
Over 1,100 customers still without power in southwest Sask.SaskPower said a total of 1,122 customers woke up without power once again on Friday in southwest Saskatchewan, as crews continue work to repair damaged infrastructure after a spring snowstorm earlier this week.
-
-
North Bay police make arrest in break-in, assaultNorth Bay police say officers have a suspect in custody in connection to Thursday morning's break-in, assault and standoff.
-
McDavid scores 42nd, extends streak as Oilers top Kings 3-2Connor McDavid set a career high with his 42nd goal and became the seventh player in NHL history to record multiple point streaks of at least 15 games in a season as the streaking Edmonton Oilers defeated the Los Angeles Kings 3-2 on Thursday night.
-
Demand for luxury homes is rising, here's what's on the marketMost major Canadian cities saw significant increases in the sale of luxury homes from 2020 to 2021, according to a new Re/Max report. With considerable demand for luxury homes across the country, CTVNews.ca has compiled a list of Canadian properties currently on the market for at least $1 million.
-
Budget includes pocketbook promises on low-alcohol beer, vaping and menstrual productsThe federal budget contains several pocketbook initiatives including eliminating the 'sin' tax on low-alcohol beer, slapping one on vaping products, and making menstrual products more readily available for Canadians in need.
-
Impact of #winemom on motherhood alcohol consumptionA Sudbury researcher is using art to bring attention to science and research findings around alcohol consumption in motherhood.
-
Deadly missile strike on Ukraine train station busy with fleeing civiliansUkrainian leaders predicted more gruesome discoveries would be made in reclaimed cities and towns as Russian soldiers retreat to focus on eastern Ukraine, where officials said a Russian rocket attack on a packed train station used to evacuate civilians killed over 30 people Friday.
-
Car flips over at Waterloo plazaA single-vehicle crash in Waterloo resulted in a car flipped onto its roof at the University Shops Plaza.