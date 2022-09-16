Mix of sun and cloud, 30 per cent chance of showers in Ottawa on Friday

It will be another cool day in the capital, but slightly warmer weather is on the way for the weekend.

Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers and a high of 18 C today.

Skies will clear up this evening and temperatures will fall to 10 C overnight.

Expect mainly cloudy skies tomorrow, but the sun will make an appearance tomorrow afternoon. Saturday’s forecast high is 22 C, but it will feel more like 25 degrees with the humidex.

There will be a 70 per cent chance of showers tomorrow night and temperatures will fall to 15 C overnight.

On Sunday – cloudy with a 70 per cent chance of showers and a high of 20 C.