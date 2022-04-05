Mix of sun and cloud and warm on Tuesday
Staff
CTVNewsOttawa.ca
It will be a warm spring day in the capital on Tuesday.
Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for a mix of sun and cloud and high of 13 C.
Clouds will roll in this evening and temperatures will fall to 1 C overnight.
It will be even warmer in the capital tomorrow – Wednesday’s forecast calls for mainly sunny skies and a high of 15 C.
It will become increasingly cloudy the afternoon and there will be a 70 per cent chance of showers tomorrow evening. The overnight low will be 5 C.
It will be a rainy day on Thursday with a high of 9 C.
