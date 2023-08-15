Mix of sun and cloud before evening showers on Tuesday

It will be a warm, sunny start to the day in the capital but showers will begin this evening.

Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for a mix of sun and cloud and a high of 23 C. The humidex will make it feel morel like 28.

Periods of rain will begin this evening and there will be a risk of a thunderstorm. The overnight low will be 16 C.

The rain will continue in the capital tomorrow. Wednesday’s forecast calls for periods of rain ending near noon and then a mix of sun and cloud.

The high will be 25, with a humidex of 31.

Skies will clear Wednesday evening and the overnight low will be 15 C.

On Thursday – sunny skies and a high of 28 C.