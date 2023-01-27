Mix of sun and cloud, brisk weather in Ottawa on Friday
It will be a cold start to the day in Ottawa and frigid temperatures will arrive this weekend.
Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for a mix of sun and cloud and a high of -5 C today. The wind chill will make it feel more like -19 this morning and more like -8 this afternoon.
It will be cloudy this evening with a 30 per cent chance of flurries. It will be windy with gusts up to 50 kilometres per hour.
There will be a 70 per cent chance of flurries overnight and temperatures will rise to -2 C by Saturday morning.
It will be unseasonably warm tomorrow before temperatures plummet on Sunday. Saturday’s forecast calls for mainly cloudy skies with a 70 per cent chance of flurries in the morning, and a 30 per cent chance in the afternoon.
Saturday’s high will be 1 C. It will be cloudy tomorrow evening with a 60 per cent chance of flurries.
Temperatures will drop to -14 C overnight.
A stretch of frigid weather will begin on Sunday. The forecast calls for periods of snow and a high of -10 C. The overnight low will be -15 C.
