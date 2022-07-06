Mix of sun and cloud, chance of showers in Ottawa on Wednesday
Staff
CTVNewsOttawa.ca
It will be mainly sunny in the capital on Wednesday but there could be some showers early this morning.
Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for cloudy skies and a 30 per cent chance of showers this morning. Skies will clear to a mix of sun and cloud this afternoon. Today’s forecast high is 25 C, but it will feel more like 28 degrees with the humidex.
It will be partly cloudy tonight and temperatures will fall to 11 C overnight.
Expect beautiful weather and sunny skies for the remainder of the week in the capital. Tomorrow’s forecast calls for plenty of sunshine and a high of 26 C. Some clouds will roll in Thursday evening and temperatures will fall to 16 C overnight.
On Friday – a mix of sun and cloud and a high of 26 C.
