Mix of sun and cloud in store Thursday

It’s set to be another beautiful day in the Capital.

Expect sunshine Thursday morning with increasing cloudiness around noon. There's a 30 per cent risk of showers and a thunderstorm in the afternoon.

Environment Canada says the daytime high should hit 23C, slightly below average for this time of year. The overnight low is 13C.

Friday will see a mix of sun and cloud and a high of 26C.

Showers are likely on Saturday with a high of 25 and it will be warmer on Sunday with a high of 29C and 70 per cent chance of showers.