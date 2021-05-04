Mix of sun and cloud in Windsor-Essex forecast

Windsor-Essex County residents can expect a mix of sun and cloud today with a 30 percent chance of showers this afternoon. Winds west 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming. We will reach a High of 21 with a humidex 25. UV index 8 or very high. Cloudy tonight with a 40 per cent chance of showers this evening and after midnight. Wind gusting to 40 km/h. Low 8.

Wednesday, overcast skies. High of 14. Low zero.

A mix of sun and cloud Thursday. High 13. Cloudy period with a 40 per cent chance of showers at night. High of 12.

Friday, a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers. High 12. Cloudy periods at night. Low of plus three.

A mix of sun and cloud Saturday High of 14 with a 60 per cent chance of showers at night. Low of 7.

Cloudy skies all day Sunday with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High of 15. Low of eight.

Returning to a mix of sun and cloud on Mother’s Day Sunday. High of 18.

According to Environment Canada, the average high this time of year is 17.9 C and the average low is 6.8 C.