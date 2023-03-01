Mix of sun and cloud on the first day of March

It will be a sunny start to March in Ottawa and temperatures will rise above freezing this afternoon.

Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for a mix of sun and cloud and a high of 1 C today. The wind chill will make it feel more like -14 this morning.

It will be cloudy this evening and there will be a 40 per cent chance of flurries. There will also be a risk of freezing drizzle overnight. Temperatures will fall to -3 C, and the wind chill will make it feel more like -8.

Expect cloudy skies and a 40 per cent chance of flurries on Thursday. There will be a risk of freezing drizzle early tomorrow morning.

Thursday’s high will be 2 C, but the wind chill will make it feel more like -8 tomorrow morning.

Skies will clear in the evening and temperatures will drop to -12 C overnight.

Friday’s forecast calls for sunny skies and a high of 0 C.