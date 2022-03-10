Mix of sun and cloud, then a chance of flurries in Windsor-Essex weather
CTV Windsor Multi-Skilled Journalist / Digital Lead
Melanie Borrelli
Environment Canada says Windsor-Essex can expect one more day of seasonal temperatures before the weather turns colder this weekend.
The forecast calls for a mix of sun and cloud on Thursday. Wind up to 15 km/h. High 7. Wind chill -4C in the morning.
As for Thursday night, it will be mainly cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of flurries overnight. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -2C. Wind chill -7C overnight.
Here’s the forecast over the next several days:
- Friday..cloudy with 40 per cent chance of flurries in the morning and early in the afternoon. Periods of light snow beginning in the afternoon. Wind up to 15 km/h. High zero. Wind chill -7C in the morning. Friday night..snow. Low -6C.
- Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud with 60 per cent chance of flurries. High -2C. Saturday night..snow. Low -9C.
- Sunday..periods of snow. Windy. High 4C. Sunday night..Cloudy with 30 percent chance of rain showers or flurries. Low zero.
- Monday..cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 6C. Monday night..cloudy with 60 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries. Low -2C.
The average high temperature this time of year is 5C and the average low is -3.4C.
-
Another woman stabbed with hypodermic needle in VancouverFor the second time in less than five months, a woman has been stabbed with a hypodermic needle in Vancouver's Chinatown neighbourhood.
-
Rural southern Alberta community teams up to help refugee familyAs the devastating situation continues in Ukraine, a Lethbridge-area family is sponsoring a Ukrainian family fleeing the war.
-
The Brick investigating after more customers complain of exploding glass furnitureOther customers from The Brick have come forward with their experiences of glass furniture spontaneous exploding after CTV News initially reported last week of a similar incident happening to a Calgary woman.
-
Senators games return to full capacity at Canadian Tire CentreThe Sens are back to full capacity at the Canadian Tire centre for the first time in months, a rare occurence during the pandemic.
-
March Break means big business for ski resortsLocal ski resorts anticipate a busy March Break as the season on the slopes starts to come to an end.
-
'Burnout is inevitable': Regina family physician to close clinic, as COVID-19 highlights challenges in healthcareA family doctor in Regina is joining a growing list of physicians leaving the province, or profession as a whole, after a demanding two years of the pandemic.
-
Neighbours tried to save Tillsonburg man’s life after he was thrown from vehicleWhat Scott Cowell experienced in front of his home is still difficult to talk about.
-
'This house is built on love and friendship, nothing else': How a retired Lytton couple rebuilt their lives after the wildfireA retired couple from the outskirts of Lytton found something they weren't expecting after the wildfire destroyed almost everything they had last summer: They found strength in community.
-
Police in Kingston, Ottawa readying for St. Patrick's day partiesIt’s a St. Patrick’s Day tradition in both Kingston and Ottawa, as thousands of students are expected to gather again for the green celebrations.