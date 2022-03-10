Mix of sun and cloud, then a chance of flurries in Windsor-Essex weather

Environment Canada says Windsor-Essex can expect one more day of seasonal temperatures before the weather turns colder this weekend.

The forecast calls for a mix of sun and cloud on Thursday. Wind up to 15 km/h. High 7. Wind chill -4C in the morning.

As for Thursday night, it will be mainly cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of flurries overnight. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -2C. Wind chill -7C overnight.

Here’s the forecast over the next several days:

Friday..cloudy with 40 per cent chance of flurries in the morning and early in the afternoon. Periods of light snow beginning in the afternoon. Wind up to 15 km/h. High zero. Wind chill -7C in the morning. Friday night..snow. Low -6C.

Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud with 60 per cent chance of flurries. High -2C. Saturday night..snow. Low -9C.

Sunday..periods of snow. Windy. High 4C. Sunday night..Cloudy with 30 percent chance of rain showers or flurries. Low zero.

Monday..cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 6C. Monday night..cloudy with 60 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries. Low -2C.

The average high temperature this time of year is 5C and the average low is -3.4C.