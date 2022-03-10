iHeartRadio

Mix of sun and cloud, then a chance of flurries in Windsor-Essex weather

Environment Canada says Windsor-Essex can expect one more day of seasonal temperatures before the weather turns colder this weekend.

The forecast calls for a mix of sun and cloud on Thursday. Wind up to 15 km/h. High 7. Wind chill -4C in the morning.

As for Thursday night, it will be mainly cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of flurries overnight. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -2C. Wind chill -7C overnight.

Here’s the forecast over the next several days:

  • Friday..cloudy with 40 per cent chance of flurries in the morning and early in the afternoon. Periods of light snow beginning in the afternoon. Wind up to 15 km/h. High zero. Wind chill -7C in the morning. Friday night..snow. Low -6C.
  • Saturday..a mix of sun and cloud with 60 per cent chance of flurries. High -2C. Saturday night..snow. Low -9C.
  • Sunday..periods of snow. Windy. High 4C. Sunday night..Cloudy with 30 percent chance of rain showers or flurries. Low zero.
  • Monday..cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 6C. Monday night..cloudy with 60 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries. Low -2C.

The average high temperature this time of year is 5C and the average low is -3.4C.

