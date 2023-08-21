Mix of sun and cloud to start the week in Windsor-Essex
CTV Windsor Web Writer
Lindsay Charlton
Windsor-Essex can expect a mainly sunny and hot Monday to start the week.
Environment Canada is calling for a mix of sun and clouds, with the clouds clearing late in the morning.
Monday’s high is expected to reach 29C with a humidex of 34 and a UV index of 9, or very high, according to the forecaster.
The evening will be clear, becoming partly cloudy after midnight. North winds are expected to reach 30 km/h becoming light later in the evening.
The low is expected to drop to 19C.
Here’s a look at the forecast over the next few days:
- Tuesday: Mainly cloudy, high of 25C. Cloudy periods at night, low of 17C
- Wednesday: Mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers. Cloudy at night with a 40 per cent chance of showers
- Thursday: Mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers. Clear in the evening
- Friday: Mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers. In the evening, cloudy periods with a 30 per cent chance of showers
The average high this time of year is 26C, the average low 16C.
-
