Mix of sun and cloud with a chance of showers in Windsor-Essex

Windsor-Essex residents can expect a mix of sun and clouds on Sunday with a chance of rain.

According to Environment Canada, there is a 30 per cent chance of showers with wind gusts reaching 50 in the morning.

Forecasters are calling for a high of 29C and a humidex of 34C.

In the evening, mainly cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a risk of thunderstorms.

Temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 19C.

Here’s the forecast over the next few days:

Monday: Mainly cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers, high of 28C.

Tuesday: Sunny. High 26.

Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 29.

Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 19.

Friday: Sunny. High 19C.

The average high for this time of year is 22C.