Looks like Windsor-Essex will dodge another major snowstorm.

A mix of sun and cloud is in the forecast for Tuesday. Wind north 20 km/h gusting to 60. High 1C. Wind chill -10C in the morning. Tuesday night is expected to be clear with a low of -7C, but will feel like -12C.

CTV meteorologist Gary Archibald says there’s a major system churning its way up the mid-Atlantic coast, but it likely won’t extend to southwestern Ontario.

“It looks like we’ll get a glancing blow through southern and southeastern Ontario, with just a dusting of flurries and maybe seeing a centimentre or two along the shores towards Niagara Falls,” says Archibald.

On Wednesday there will be a mix of sun and cloud. Clearing near noon. Wind northwest 20 km/h becoming light early in the afternoon. High 1C. Wind chill -13C in the morning. Wednesday night there will be cloudy periods with a low of -5C.

On Thursday, it is expected to be cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High 2C and a low of 0C with a chance of snow.

The daytime high this time of year is -1C and the low is -8C.