Mix of sun and clouds with below average temperatures on Sunday

The long weekend comes to an end with sunshine and cooler temperatures in Windsor-Essex.

Environment Canada is calling for a sunny Sunday with a mix of sun and cloud in the morning with a high of 6C.

The evening is expected to be clear, becoming partly cloudy before the morning with a low of -1C.

Here’s the forecast over the next few days:

Monday: Cloudy with periods of rain in the morning and a high of 4C. At night, periods of rain or snow and a low of 3C.

Tuesday: Mix of sun and cloud with a 60 per cent of showers and a high of 8C. At night, clear with a low of -3C.

Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud with a high of 9C. At night, rain with a low of 8C.

Thursday: Periods of rain with a high of 19. At night, cloudy periods with a low of 6C.

Friday: Cloudy with a high of 16C. At night, cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a low of 11C.

The average high for this time is 13.7C and an average low of 3.2C.