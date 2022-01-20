Mix-up at Innisfil gas station causes costly repairs to multiple vehicles

An unfortunate mix-up at an Innisfil gas station led to headaches for drivers after many wound up with diesel in their tanks rather than gasoline.

And it's not just motorists upset by the incident.

The Alcona Gas Variety and Car Wash owner where the mix-up happened is "anguished" by the experience.

"It's not something we have done. It is something that has been done to us and our customers," said owner Rod Boynton.

Boynton said the mistake happened Friday night at the business on Innisfil Beach Road.

"I can't imagine what's it's like for our customers to go through. It's their cars. It's their mobility. They haven't had their cars for a number of days. It's a huge interruption to everyone's lives," Boynton said.

Boynton has owned the Alcona gas station for 26 years.

He said it appears the delivery person accidentally put diesel fuel in the regular fuel tanks.

It's not known how many vehicles were affected by the mix-up. Or if any other gas stations had the same issue.

"It's our job now to support our customers and ensure they get compensated because that's what we have done for 26 years, and that's what we are going to continue to do to have their backs," he stated.

COSTLY REPAIRS

At least 12 affected vehicles were brought into the Auto Ranch garage just down the road.

Thomas Reddick owns the garage and said the vehicles could be repaired.

Reddick said drivers would quickly notice a difference with diesel in their tanks. "The car would buck and hesitate. Lots of smoke would come out the exhaust, and it wouldn't start after you turn it off."

He said to fix the issue they drain the fuel tank, flush the system, change the oil, and "usually we have to put new spark plugs in, and everything is fine."

Reddick said the repairs could range from $500 to $1,500 depending on the vehicle.

While the gas station is still investigating and promising to make things right, Boynton said he understands how people must feel.

"People get frustrated and emotional, and I don't blame them one bit. I would be very frustrated too if it was me, and we're going to ensure we have everybody's back, and we're not going to drop the ball."

After closing up shop for a couple of days following the incident, the gas station is back open for business.

If any of the vehicle owners affected have questions, they are encouraged to contact the gas station staff directly